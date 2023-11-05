BPSC TRE 2023 Phase 2 Registration Begins At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility Criteria Here

BPSC TRE 2023 Phase 2: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has initiated the registration process for Phase 2 of the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 2023 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. This phase aims to fill 69,706 teaching vacancies from Classes 6 to 12. The registration window will remain open until November 14 without incurring a late fee. Late registrations with a fee can be made from November 14 to 17. The registration fee is Rs 750, while female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PwD categories will pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200.

Candidates applying for teaching positions in Classes 6 to 8 must have cleared either the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper II or Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) Paper II. Those applying for Classes 9 to 12 should have cleared BTET Paper II. Additionally, candidates are required to hold a graduation degree and a BEd degree to be eligible for the examination.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 Phase 2: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Now' option given on the left panel.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the application form link for ""School Teacher/ Headmaster Recruitment Examination."

Step 4. Register yourself and generate the login credentials.

Step 5. Now, login using the same details and fill out the application form by entering your personal information and details about your qualifications.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 7: Proceed to pay the application fees using the online payment method. Afterward, click the submit button.

Step 8: Download the 2023 Bihar Teacher Application Form and maintain a printed copy for your records or future reference.

BPSC TRE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

- BA or BSc and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

- BA or BSc with at least 50% marks and Bachelor in Education

- Graduation with at least 45% marks and Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations

- Higher secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and four-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (BElEd)

- Higher secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and four-year BA/BSc-Ed or BAEd/BScEd

- Graduation with at least 50% marks and BEd (Special Education)

A total of 3,436 posts will be filled for English, followed by 3,423 in Hindi and 2,320 in science for Classes 9 and 10. In Classes 11 and 12, the commission will fill 2,704 vacancies in non-rashtriya bhasha (NRB) subjects, 1,971 in English and 1,919 in physics.