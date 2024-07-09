BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0 today, July 9, 2024. The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam is scheduled to take place from July 19 to 22. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, using their registration number and password.

According to the official notice, the exam will be held in a single shift from July 19 to 21, from 12 pm to 2:30 pm. On July 22, the exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Before downloading the admit card, the candidate should upload their photo and enter their correct name, father's name, and mother's name in the appropriate fields if there is an error in their name, mother's name, or father's name on the online application.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click the link for the TRE 3.0 admit card on the homepage.

Enter the necessary information now and hit submit.

There will be a screen display of the admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it for your records.

BPSC TRE Admit Card 2024; direct link here

The name, roll number, photo, signature, and exam centre code of the candidate are all included on the BPSC TRE admit card. From July 16 to July 18, comprehensive details regarding the exam centre code will be accessible. As per the official statement, before downloading the admit card, candidates need to upload a current passport-size photo.