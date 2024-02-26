BPSC TRE 3.0 Registration 2024 Ends Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

BPSC Registration 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the application deadline for the positions of School Teacher for Classes 1-5, Special School Teacher for Classes 9-10, and Teacher for Classes 6-8 in the Education Department. Candidates who match the qualifications can now apply for the posts without incurring a late fee till today, February 26 on the Commission's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.The hiring campaign aims to fill 87,774 vacancies in total. The BPSC TRE 3 test 2024 (Advt No. 22/2024) is scheduled for March 7-17, 2024.

BPSC 3.0 Registration 2024: Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply for the post of Primary Teacher (Classes 1–5), whereas applicants must be at least 21 years old to apply for the positions of Middle School Teacher (Classes 6–8), TGT (Classes 9–10), and PGT. As of August 1, 2023, the maximum age for male applicants is 37 years, and the maximum age for female applicants is 40 years. The notification offers additional information.

BPSC 3.0 Registration 2024: Qualification required

For Middle School Teachers: Senior Secondary with 50% marks and a 2-year Elementary Education Diploma, or Senior Secondary with 45% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (AS PER NCTE Norms 2002) and passing the CTET / BTET Paper I exam.

TGT Teacher Requirements: Bachelor / Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 50% Marks and B.Ed Degree OR Bachelor / Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 45% Marks (As per 2002 Norms) and B.Ed Degree AND Passed STET Paper I Exam.

For PGT Teacher: Master's Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 50% Marks and B.Ed Degree OR Master's Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 45% Marks (As per 2002 Norms) and B.Ed Degree AND Passing STET Paper II Exam.

BPSC 3.0 Registration 2024: Here’s how to apply

• Visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official website.

• The TRE 3.0 application link can be located on the home page.

• Fill out the enrollment form, send it in, and pay the required fee.

• Verify and download the paper.

• Print this page for future use.

BPSC 3.0 Registration 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from the SC/ST/Female/PWD categories must pay an application fee of Rs 200, while those from other categories must pay Rs 750.