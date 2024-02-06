BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2024 Released At bpssc.bih.nic.in- Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2024: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment of various Sub Inspector (SI) vacancies today, February 6. Those gearing up for the main written examination, scheduled for February 25, 2024, can access their BPSSC SI admit cards through the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The examination will be held in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

This recruitment initiative aims to fill 1,275 vacancies for the position of Sub Inspector in the Bihar police department. The BPSSC SI admit card 2024 is an essential document for candidates on the examination day, and without it, they will not be permitted to participate in the recruitment examination.

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on BPSSC SI 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

- Click on submit and the BPSSC SI admit card will be displayed on your screen.

- Check the admit card and download the page.

Applicants can download their admit cards using their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth. For those encountering difficulties in obtaining the BPSSC SI e-admit card from the website, an alternative option is available. On February 20, 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm, candidates can collect their admit cards from the Bihar Police Under Service Commission's office located at Harding Road, Patna-800001. This provision ensures that all eligible candidates have access to their admit cards before the crucial examination date.