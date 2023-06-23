bse.ap.gov.in, AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: BSE AP Class 10th Results Declared At bse.ap.gov.in, Manabadi- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: The AP SSC supplementary result for 2023 has been released. Students can now see their results online via the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (BSEAP) official website, scroll down for more details.
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) issued the AP SSC supplementary result for the year 2023 on its official website on Friday. Students who took the supplementary exams can now see their results via the official website, https://bse.ap.gov.in/. The supplementary tests followed a similar format to the main AP SSC exams, with each topic having a specific testing date.
The exams were held from June 2 to June 10, giving students the chance to retake failing topics or improve their grades. The extra tests included subjects such as First Language, Second Language, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and others.
AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to check here
- Visit the official website i.e bse.ap.gov.in
- Find the result section i.e. ' SSC Supplementary Results'
- Click on the result link
- Enter your details and view the result
- Download the scorecard for future reference.
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023; Direct Link Here
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on Manabadi
AP SSC 10th Supply Result 2023 Direct Link
This year's overall pass rate is 72.26 percent. In this year's Manabadi 10th results, 69.27 percent of males and 75.38 percent of girls passed. Parvathipuram was the most topped district, while Nandyala was the least topped. The results were revealed on May 6, 2023.
