BSEB Class 10 Result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check mark sheet online

The wait for the Bihar Board 10th Class Result is soon coming to an end. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may release the results tomorrow on 5 April.

According to reports, the Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 will be released by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary tomorrow.

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 examination from 17 February to 10 March. Over 16.8 lakh people participated in this examination.

After the release of Bihar Board Matric Result 2021, candidates can check their result by visiting the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Apart from this, students can also check their results through SMS on mobile.

In order to pass the Bihar Board Class 10th Examination, students have to achieve a minimum of 30 percent marks.

Students who are not able to score minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear in the compartmental examination.

After the declaration of Class 10th result, the dates of compartment examination will be announced. The BSEB had declared the result in May last year and the overall pass percentage was 80.59%. Himanshu Raj of Janata High School emerged as the topper of the state by achieving 96.20%.

