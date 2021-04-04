Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2021 date announced: Know how to register, check details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2021 date. According to the official announcement, the BSEB Class 12 compartment exam will be held from April 29 to May 10, 2021.

Along with this, the online registration process for BSEB Inter Compartmental/Improvement Exam 2021 has also started via exam portal seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the details shared by the BSEB, the application process for Bihar 12th Compartmental cum Special Exam 2021 will commence from today i.e. 5th April and will continue until 10th April 2021.

Who can Appear for BSEB 12th / Inter Compartmental Exam 2021?

The compartmental exam that is being held from 29th April by the Bihar Board is for the students who have received compartmental results in the Bihar 12th Result 2021 announced recently.

More specifically, those students who have failed in one or two subjects in the recently announced Class 12 final exam result are eligible to apply and appear for the Bihar Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2021.

In addition to this, as a special measure, those students who failed in BSEB Class 12 final exams in 2020 have been allowed to appear in the 2021 compartment exam as a second chance.

Special Exam along with Compartmental Exam

Along with holding the Compartmental / Improvement Exam, the Bihar Board will also be holding BSEB 12th Special Exam 2021 from 29th April 2021.

The special exam for Bihar Inter class is being held for those students who applied for Class 12 final exams but their exam fees were not submitted by schools. Such students would be allowed to appear for the special exam for all the subjects.

Such students will be provided all the facilities and options that were provided as per the final exam including holding of practical exams.

Students who could not appear in the Class 12 final exams due to errors in their exam forms will also be allowed to appear in the special exam, after correcting the errors in their forms.

Following the completion of BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam and Bihar Board Intermediate Special Exam 2021, results for both are likely to be announced in May 2021.

