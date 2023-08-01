trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643149
CAT 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

CAT 2023 Registration link will be made active on August 2 at iimcat.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

CAT 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, will activate the Common Admission Test, CAT registration link tomorrow, August 2, 2023. On July 31, 2023, the Institute published the exam schedule. IIM CAT 2023 registration will begin on August 2 at 10 a.m., and candidates will be able to apply through September 13, 5 p.m.

The hall tickets will be issued on October 25, and the tests will be held in three sessions on November 26. The IIM CAT results will be released in the second week of January 2024.

CAT 2023 Registration: Application fees and Eligibility


Candidates having a Bachelor's degree and at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in the case of SC, ST, and PWD categories) are eligible to take the CAT 2023. The application fee for open-category candidates is Rs. 2,400, while the charge for SC, ST, and PWD candidates is Rs. 1,200.

CAT 2023 Registration: Steps to apply here

1. Interested candidates should visit iimcat.ac.in.
2. They should go to the homepage and click on the CAT 2023 Registration link.
3. Sign up to create a unique User ID and Password.
4. Sign in and fill out all of the relevant information.
5. Attach documents, pay the cost, and submit the form.
6. Save the confirmation page for future use.

The CAT is a computer-based test that is divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (Quants). The examination takes two hours to complete.

 

 

 

