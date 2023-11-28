CAT 2023 Result Likely To Be OUT Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Details Here

CAT 2023: The CAT result date will be available soon on the official website. On November 26, 2023, IIM Lucknow held the test in three slots for three parts - VARC, DILR, and QA. When the results are released, candidates can access them via the official website - iimcat.ac.in. According to previous trends, the exam was held at the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow. Around 3.3 lakh candidates took the exam, and the answer keys are scheduled to be provided within three to four days of the exam day. IIM Bangalore provided the answer key on December 1, 2022, and objections were accepted till December 4, 2022.

The final answer key will be provided after considering the objections. IIM Lucknow will prepare and disseminate the results based on the final key. The results are expected to be revealed in January 2024.

CAT 2023: Steps to download result

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in Click on 'CAT 2023 scorecard download' Enter CAT 2023 ID and password. Click on the 'scorecard' tab. Download the CAT result 2023 PDF.

Based on previous year trends, the outcome can be expected within 20-30 days. The outcome was announced on December 21, 2022. The counselling schedule will be made available as soon as the results are published. Candidates would be able to obtain admission to several IIMs and other top management institutes through the counselling process based on their CAT 2023 results.