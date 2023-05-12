CBSE 10th Board Result 2023 Declared On cbseresults.nic.in- Here's How To Check Result Via SMS

CBSE 12th Board Results 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th board results on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students who appeared for the CBSE 10th board examination can now check their Class 12th board results on the official websites following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below. Candidates can check their marks at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check the CBSE Class 10 results by visiting websites like - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. The results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app. These apps can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023: Here's How To Check Via SMS

Step 1: Type an SMS in the format – “CBSE10”.

Step 2: Send SMS to 7738299899.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, you will receive a text message with all your result details.

It should be noted that SMS may be chargeable depending on your network.

CBSE Board 10th Board Result: Total Students

CBSE declared the results today for over 20 lakh students who appeared for the board exams. This year, a total of 21,86,940 had appearedfor the exam. Overall, 38 lakh students appeared for 10th and 12th together. The exams were held from February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023.

CBSE Board 10th Board Result: Passing Marks

To clear the CBSE Class 10 exams, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. It is to be noted that in subjects that have both practical and theory papers, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in both.