CBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Class 10th Time Table To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

CBSE Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the examination schedule for Class 10 in 2024, and the official CBSE Class 10 board exam time table 2024 will be accessible on cbse.gov.in. Following the announcement of the results for the academic year 2023, the board disclosed that the Class 10 board exams for 2024 are scheduled to take place from February 15 to April 10. The forthcoming Class 10 CBSE board exam date sheet for 2024 will furnish comprehensive information such as day-wise exam schedules, timings, intervals between exams, and guidelines for students.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023-24: Steps To Download Here

- Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the link "CBSE Class 10 time table 2024"

- CBSE 10th date sheet 2024 PDF will appear on the screen.

- Download the PDF and save it for future reference

CBSE Class 10 Practical Exam Time Table 2024

CBSE has recently unveiled the practical exam dates for Class 10 and 12 for schools in winter-bound regions. Practical exams are slated to occur between November 14 and December 14 for schools in such areas.

CBSE 2024 Class 10th Time Table: Details Mentioned On Datesheet

- Exam Date

- Exam Day

- Exam Time

- Exam Subject Name and Subject Code

- Important Instructions

The CBSE Class 10 date sheet is an essential document that encompasses crucial details like exam dates, subject names, and timings. Additionally, comprehensive details regarding the practical exams are also provided.