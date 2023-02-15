topStoriesenglish2573369
NewsEducation
CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAMS

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams to Begin Today, ChatGPT Among Prohibited Items

CBSE Board Exams 2023: While Class 10 examinations will be held for 16 days, the Class 12 exams will be conducted for 36 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 07:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams to Begin Today, ChatGPT Among Prohibited Items

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will today (February 15, 2023) begin its Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which will continue till April 5. 

According to an official statement from CBSE, around 38,83,710 students have registered to appear in these examinations.

As many as 7,250 centres have been set up across India and 26 countries abroad to conduct CBSE Class X and Class XII board exams. 

While the Class 10 examinations will be held for 16 days and will get over on March 21, the Class 12 exams will be conducted for 36 days and will conclude on April 5.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: ChatGPT among prohibited items

The use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT has been prohibited in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by CBSE.

"Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in the examination hall," according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers.

The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the CBSE officials said.

"Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using the device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used," an official said.

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) was launched in November 2022 and is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles, and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as a large language model (LLM) is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences.

Live Tv

CBSE Class 10 board examsCBSE class 12 board examsCBSE Board ExamsCBSEChatGPT

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey