topStoriesenglish2606483
NewsEducation
CBSE BOARD RESULT 2023

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared On cbseresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check CBSE 10th Board Result, Scorecards Here

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared on cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check CBSE Board 10th Result scorecards.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared On cbseresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check CBSE 10th Board Result, Scorecards Here

CBSE 10th Board Result 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board results on its official websites - https://cbseresults.nic.in/ and cbse.gov.in. Students can now check their CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

CBSE Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link

Step 3: Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE Board 10th results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download your CBSE10th Result 2023.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Direct Link

This year over 38 lakh students have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th of which 21,86,940 students registered for class 10th board exams across the country. The CBSE concluded the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the 10th and 12th on April 5, 2023.

CBSE Results 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include assignments, projects, and class tests while external papers are the final exam. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores those students can apply for the compartment exam.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?