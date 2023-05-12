CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared On cbseresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check CBSE 10th Board Result, Scorecards Here

CBSE 10th Board Result 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board results on its official websites - https://cbseresults.nic.in/ and cbse.gov.in. Students can now check their CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

CBSE Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link

Step 3: Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE Board 10th results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download your CBSE10th Result 2023.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

This year over 38 lakh students have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th of which 21,86,940 students registered for class 10th board exams across the country. The CBSE concluded the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the 10th and 12th on April 5, 2023.

CBSE Results 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include assignments, projects, and class tests while external papers are the final exam. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores those students can apply for the compartment exam.