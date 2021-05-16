CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancellation: Education Minister likely to take decision soon, check latest update

CBSE Class 12 Board exams 2021: Even as the demand for the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board exams gathers momentum, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is scheduled to hold a crucial meet on May 17 regarding the matter.

Pokhriyal is expected to take a final call if the class 12 boards exams should be held or not after interacting with education secretaries of all states on Monday, May 17. In the virtual meeting, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector will be reviewed. Also, the minister will discuss the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

“The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states,” education ministry sources told ANI.

Due to the surging coronavirus cases, the Education Ministry had cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12 last month which were scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and CBSE had rubbished reports which claimed that the board is planning to scrap/ cancel class 12 board exams. “Discussions regarding the same are still underway. No such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public”, a Ministry official said.

A CBSE official had also dismissed reports saying that any decision taken in this matter (cancellation of class 12 exams) will be officially communicated to the public.