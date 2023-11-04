CBSE CTET 2024 January Registration Begins At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the CTET 2024 registration process today, November 3. The last date for the submission of the application form is November 23. Candidates can apply online through the official website at ctet.nic.in. Before completing the CTET application form 2024, candidates should review the eligibility requirements. Candidates who submit their CTET 2024 application form successfully will be able to download their CTET admission card. CBSE will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

CBSE CTET 2024: Direct Link To Apply

CBSE CTET 2024: Here's How To Fill The Application Form

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Look for the CTET registration link available on the homepage.

Register yourself by entering the necessary details.

Fill out the detailed CTET 2024 application form.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Download the CTET 2024 application form in PDF format and take a printout of it for future reference.

CTET 2024 Application Form: Documents Required

Valid Email ID and mobile number

Identity proof details - Passport/Aadhaar card/voter ID/ration card etc

Candidates' recent scanned photograph and signature as per the specified format.

Class 10th and 12th educational details

Debit or credit card/ net banking details

CBSE CTET 2024: Syllabus

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities across the country. However, the main question paper will be bilingual - English and Hindi. Candidates will have to opt two languages out of the 20 - English, Gujarati, Marathi, Sanskrit, Hindi, Kannada, Mizo, Tamil, Assamese, Khasi, Nepali, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Odia, Tibetan, Garo, Manipuri, Punjabi, Urdu.

CBSE CTET 2024: Exam Date

CBSE will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 am for Paper – II and 12:00 pm for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates who report at the examination centre after 9:30 am in PAPER-II and after 2:00 pm in PAPER-I- I shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.