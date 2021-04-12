हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE extends last date to update teacher's data on OASIS till April 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to upload teachers’ data on the Online Affiliated Schools Information System (OASIS). The schools now have time to upload their teachers' data till April 16.

File photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to upload teachers’ data on the Online Affiliated Schools Information System (OASIS). The schools now have time to upload their teachers' data till April 16.

CBSE informed schools about the low availability of teachers for the assessment of students who will appear in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and for evaluation of practicals.

The board said the matter will be viewed seriously and schools must update their teachers’ names on the OASIS.

Previously, CBSE had said that in the 2021-22 academic session, teachers meant for higher classes were assigned to lower classes which have resulted in low availability of teachers for practical exams and evaluation. 

Schools will be penalised with a penalty of Rs 50, 000 if they fail to update teachers' information in time.

