CBSE Revaluation 2024 Class 10th Link Active At parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

CBSE Revaluation 2024: The CBSE Revaluation 2024 Class 10 link is now active. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a marks verification link today, May 20, and candidates can apply until May 24. It is also important to note that the revaluation process is set to begin on June 9. Students who took the CBSE board exam for class 12th in 2024 who are dissatisfied with their results can request for Marks Verification, Photocopy, and Re-evaluation at Pariksha Sangam. "Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation," reads the official statement.

CBSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

2. Now, click on the 'Pariksha Sangam' option and select 'Continue'.

3. On the displayed screen, click the Schools (Ganga) button, followed by School DigiLocker and Post Exam Activities.

4. Candidates now have to click on the re-checking and re-evaluation tab.

5. You will be taken to the application page where you can apply for mark verification and re-evaluation for class tenth.

6. To apply for verification, candidates must provide their roll, five-digit seat, and center numbers (as stated on the admit card).

7. Submit the details and proceed.

8. Pay the required money (candidates can check the choice of fee payment and status on the homepage).

9. Submit your representation and save the page.

10. Bookmark it for easy access in the future.

The outcome of the mark verification will be uploaded to the candidate's login account on the CBSE website. There will be no individual communication sent in this regard. In the event of a change in marks, the first communication (increase/decrease of marks) will be uploaded/hosted. After the results have been recalculated, the real rise or loss in marks will be uploaded/hosted.