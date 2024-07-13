COMEDK Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Released At comedk.org- Check Details Here

COMEDK Counselling 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2024. Candidates registered for counselling can download the seat allotment results from the official website, comedk.org. Those who have been allotted seats must report to their respective colleges to accept or freeze their seats between today, July 13, 2024, and July 19, 2024, by 12 PM. If candidates wish to cancel their seats, they can do so from July 13, 2024, starting at 2 PM until July 19, 2024, by 3 PM.

"Candidates with Accept & Freeze should report to college strictly as per the dates/time mentioned in the schedule else they may lose the allotted seat" ,reads the official statement.

After reviewing the allotted college, branch, and fee details, candidates must proceed with the admission steps by July 18, 2024. They have three options:

Accept and Freeze: If satisfied with the allotted seat, accept and freeze it by paying the admission fees online. This confirms your seat and excludes you from further counseling rounds.

College Reporting: Accepted candidates must report to their allotted college between July 13 and July 19 for document verification and fee payment.

Cancellation: If you wish to decline the allotted seat and participate in subsequent counseling rounds, you can opt for seat cancellation by July 19.

COMEDK Counselling 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit comedk.org, the official website.

2. Click the Login link on the homepage.

3. Type in your password and registration number.

4. The page will show your seat assignment for COMEDK Counselling 2024 Round 1.

5. Download the PDF file and save a copy for your records.

Candidates can accept the allotted seat and report to the college. If satisfied with the seat but wanting to participate in the next rounds, choose "accept and upgrade." The other options are "reject and upgrade" and "reject and withdraw" for those not wishing to continue in further rounds.