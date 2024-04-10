COMEDK UGET 2024 Registration Window Closes Today At comedk.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

COMEDK UGET 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will finish the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 on today, April 10. Individuals who are interested but have yet to apply for COMEDK UGET 2024 can do so by visiting the official website, comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2024 exam is set for May 12 in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted online. Admit cards for COMEDK UGET 2024 will be available on May 6, and candidates can access them via the official website by entering their registration number and password.

The registration fee for COMEDK UGET 2024 is Rs 1,800 (excluding taxes). Candidates applying to both engineering and medical programmes must pay Rs 2,950, excluding convenience fees.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website, comedk.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link to sign up for the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form by entering your login information.

Step 4: Submit all essential documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Submit the Form

Step 6: Download and print the document for future reference.

Candidates for Engineering Programmes must have passed the 10+2 examination or equivalent, with Physics, Mathematics, and English as required subjects and Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Electronics, and Computer Science as optional courses. Candidates must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 45% (40% for SC, ST, and OBC candidates from Karnataka state) in the qualifying examination.