COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Declared At comedk.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

COMEDK UGET Result 2024: The Consortium of Karnataka Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges announced the COMEDK UGET Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 results are available on a website. Candidates who took the admission exam can view their results on COMEDK's official website, comedk.org. Students will also be able to get their scores from the website. To get the COMED-K scorecard, you will need to provide login information such as your registration number.

The COMEDK UGET exam was held on May 12, 2024, in two shifts: morning from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The exam was conducted throughout the state at several exam locations. Approximately one lakh candidates took the COMEDK exam this year.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, comedk.org.

Find the link to verify the results of COMEDK UGET 2024 on the homepage and click it.

Fill in the essential login information and submit it.

The result page will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

On May 12, 2024, about 1,03,799 participants (35,124 from Karnataka and 68,675 from non-Karnataka) took the Engineering UG test out of 1,18,005 total applicants.