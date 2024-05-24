Advertisement
COMEDK UGET RESULT 2024

COMEDK UGET Results 2024 To Be Released Today At comedk.org- Check Details Here

COMEDK Result 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the Under Graduate Entrance Test result today, May 24, 2024, at 2 PM, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 24, 2024, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
COMEDK Result 2024: The Consortium of Karnataka's Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges will declare the Under Graduate Entrance Test results today, May 24, 2024, at 2 pm. Once the results are out, students who took the exam can download them from the official website, comedk.org.

The rank/score cards will be available from 2 p.m. Candidates should be aware that the results will only be uploaded under applicant login on the COMEDK website for all eligible candidates, and they will be required to input their registration number and other requested information.

COMEDK Result 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official website, comedk.org.
  • Login to the homepage and click the COMEDK result link. 
  • Enter your application number and password. 
  • Your COMEDK Rank Card 2024 will display on the screen. 
  • Download it and keep a copy for future reference.

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2024 Entrance Exam was held on May 12, 2024, in three sessions i.e. morning 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, afternoon 1 PM to 4 PM, and evening 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. The paper was for 180 marks. The COMEDK UGET merit/rank card is generated solely based on the candidate's entrance test score, and it serves as the basis for participation in the seat selection process (counselling). Counselling details will be provided immediately after the results are released.

