COVID-19 crisis: Maharashtra cancels class 10 board exams

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Board has decided to cancel the class 10 Board exams as the COVID-19 situation in the state and across the country deteriorates.

Taking to Twitter, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed: "Given the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. The health and safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority."

The minister further, wrote that as the current atmosphere is not conducive to exams other boards had been requested to cancel and reschedule now as that decision has been taken the Maharashtra board exams have cancelled too.

"The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th & date of result declaration will soon be announced. The School Education Dept is committed to devising a "fair and accurate" assessment criterion," she wrote.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had postponed the exams and had said that it would announce the revised dates in May.

On April 12, Maharashtra had announced the postponement of the state board exams for classes 10 and 12, the Class 10th exams was postponed and was reported to be conducted in June but now it has been cancelled.