CS Executive, Professional June 2024 Registration Begins Today at icsi.edu- Check Steps To Apply

CS Exam 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to commence registration for the CS Executive and Professional June 2024 session on the official website, icsi.edu. Eligible candidates applying for the CS Executive exam must have completed the online pre-examination test and a one-day orientation program. Additionally, candidates applying for the CS Professional exam should have successfully cleared the CS Executive exam.

CS Executive, Professional Registration June 2024: Fees Details

As part of the registration process, candidates for both CS Executive and Professional exams are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,200 per module. Any modifications such as changing the module, exam center, medium, or option subject will incur an additional fee of Rs 250. Late registration will also attract a fee of Rs 250.

For candidates opting for an overseas center, such as Dubai, there is an additional surcharge of US dollars 100 or the equivalent amount in Indian rupees, i.e., Rs 8,309, in addition to the examination fee. Moreover, if a candidate wishes to switch their center from India to Dubai, they will need to pay a surcharge of 100 US dollars or Rs 8,309 in Indian rupees, along with the exam fee.

CS Executive, Professional Registration June 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official website - icsi.edu.

- Click on the registration link on the homepage and complete the registration process.

- Log in and fill in the application form with the required information.

- Upload the necessary documents following the provided specifications and pay the applicable fees.

- Review the application and submit it.

For CS Executive exam eligibility, candidates must have finished both the online pre-examination test and a one-day orientation program. In the case of the CS Professional exam, successful completion of the CS Executive exam is a prerequisite. ICSI has also released comprehensive enrollment guidelines, including information on the pre-exam, exemptions, exemption cancellations, and exams conducted using both old and new syllabuses.