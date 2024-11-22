CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024 Released At csbc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has issued admit cards for the Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Eligible candidates can download their Bihar Police Constable PET admit cards from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The written examination for 21,391 Constable vacancies was conducted between August 7 and 28, with 11,95,101 candidates appearing. Of these, 1,06,955 candidates have qualified for the PET round.

Candidates unable to download their admit cards from the official website can collect a duplicate copy by visiting the board's office on December 5 and 6, between 10 AM and 5 PM. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will include running, high jump, and shot put. Male candidates' height and chest measurements will be taken as per the standards specified in the exam notification.

Candidates must carry the following documents on the PET day:

Admit card

Valid photo ID (Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, etc.)

Date of birth proof (matric/equivalent certificate and marks sheet)

Intermediate or equivalent certificate and marks sheet

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Other certificates specified in the notification

Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable at hpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link titled "Click here to download e-Admit Card and Exam details (Advt. No. 01/2023)."

Enter your login credentials as required.

The admit card will appear in a new window.

Download and save it for future use.

The selection process includes a qualifying written test and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). To pass the written exam, candidates must secure at least 30 marks. Final selection will be determined based on performance in the PET, but qualifying the written test is mandatory to proceed to the physical test phase.