CTET Result 2023 Soon: CBSE Likely To Release CTET Scorecards In March At ctet.nic.in, Check Date Time And More Here

CTET Result 2023 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CTET Result 2023 soon. The board is expected to declare the CTET results in the second week of March however, official confirmation for the CTET Result 2023 release date and time is awaited. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their CTET Result on the official website- ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result 2023 Date

The CBSE is likely to declare the CTET Result 2023 in the second week of March however, the confirmation on the CTET Result 2023 date and time is awaited. CTET results will be available on the official website - ctet.nic.in for the candidates soon.

CTET Exam Qualifying Marks

The qualifying marks for the general category is 90 out of 150 i.e candidates of the general category are required to score 60% marks to qualify the CTET Exam 2023.

The qualifying marks for OBC/SC/ST category is 82 out of 150 i.e candidates of general category are required to score 55% marks to qualify the CTET Exam 2023.

CTET Exam

CBSE conducted the CTET exam conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023. The exam was conducted in 74 cities and 243 exam centers across India. Approximately 32.5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam at the designated testing centers across India.