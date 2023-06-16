CUET PG 2023: Big Update! NTA To Reconduct Exam, Check Official Notice Here cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency, NTA has releaesd the schedule for the CUET PG 2023 exam for the candidates who could not be accommodated on June 5 to June 17, 2023. According to the official timetable released by the NTA, the candidates who were not accomodated for the CUET PG 2023 exam from June 5 to June 17 will now be scheduled to appear for the exam from June 21 to June 23, 2023.

CUET PG 2023 For Gujarat & North Eastern States

The NTA further informed that the CUET PG 2023 exam will be resheduled at the centres where the examination could not be conducted due to the cyclone in Gujarat. The NTA will also conduct the exam for the candidates of the North-Eastersn states whose examination Centre was given outside the State and who could not travel to the exam centres as per their request. CUET PG 2023 Official Notice

CUET PG 2023 Admit CardCandidates who are scheduled to appear for the CUET PG 2023 exam from June 21 to June 23 will be able to downlopad their CUET PG Admit Cards from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the admit cards, NTA will release the advance intimation slip for CUET PG exam to inform the candidates about the date and the location of the exam centre.