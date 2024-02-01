CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended Again To 07 Feb- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once more prolonged the online registration deadline for CUET PG 2024 to February 07, 2024. Initially set to conclude on December 25, the deadline was first extended to December 31, and now to February 07. Registration fees can be submitted until February 08 (11:50 PM). The entrance exam is scheduled from March 11 to 28, spanning 1.45 hours in three daily shifts. The initial CUET PG answer key will be released on April 4, while examination city details will be available on March 4. Admit cards can be downloaded from March 7, 2024.

CUET PG 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

1. Go to the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the Register button

3. Enter the details and then log in with the help of the credentials

4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

5. Pay the fee and submit the form

6. Download and keep a copy of the same

CUET PG 2024: Exam Pattern

The CUET PG exam pattern for 2024 has undergone slight modifications compared to previous years. Notably, the general section has been omitted, and the exam will now consist of 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) specifically related to the course for which candidates have applied. The duration of the exam has also been reduced to 105 minutes, or 1 hour and 45 minutes, down from the previous 2-hour timeframe.

Students seeking admission to Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country will be able to apply through CUET (PG).