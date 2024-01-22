CUET PG 2024 Registration Ends On January 24 At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET PG 2024: The registration period for the CUET PG 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is set to conclude in two days, on January 24, 2024. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test for the Post Graduate program can submit their applications through the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Registration commenced on December 26, 2023, and the deadline for application submission is January 24, 2024, until 11.50 PM. The last date for the successful transaction of the examination fee is January 25, 2024, until 11.50 PM.

The application fee for General category, OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS, SC/ST/Third Gender, and PwBD category applicants in India is Rs.1200, Rs.1000, Rs.900, and Rs.800, respectively, for up to two test papers. Additional test papers carry a fee of Rs.600 for General category and Rs.500 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS, SC/ST/Third Gender, and PwBD category in India. The advance city intimation is scheduled for release on March 4, 2024, with the admit card available from March 7, 2024. The examination is set to take place from March 11 to March 28, 2024.

CUET PG 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

1. Go to the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the Register button

3. Enter the details and then log in with the help of the credentials

4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

5. Pay the fee and submit the form

6. Download and keep a copy of the same

CUET PG 2024: Exam Pattern

The CUET PG exam pattern for 2024 has undergone slight modifications compared to previous years. Notably, the general section has been omitted, and the exam will now consist of 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) specifically related to the course for which candidates have applied. The duration of the exam has also been reduced to 105 minutes, or 1 hour and 45 minutes, down from the previous 2-hour timeframe.

Students seeking admission to Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country will be able to apply through CUET (PG).