CUET PG 2024 Registration Ends Soon At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET PG 2024 registration is currently in progress and is set to conclude on January 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) initiated the release of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application form on December 26, 2023. Individuals aspiring to secure admission into Postgraduate Programs at Central and various participating Universities, Institutions, Organizations, and Autonomous Colleges can complete the CUET PG 2024 application form. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can find the application form on the official NTA CUET website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The application process for CUET PG 2024 is open until January 24, closing at 11:50 pm. Additionally, NTA will provide a correction window from January 27 to 29 for applicants to make any necessary adjustments.

CUET PG 2024: Steps To Download Here

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Complete the registration process on the website.

Sign in and proceed to fill out the CUET PG application form.

Upload all necessary documents in the specified format and make the application fee payment.

Double-check all details before submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Print a copy of the CUET PG 2024 application form for your records.

CUET PG 2024: Exam Pattern

The CUET PG exam pattern for 2024 has undergone slight modifications compared to previous years. Notably, the general section has been omitted, and the exam will now consist of 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) specifically related to the course for which candidates have applied. The duration of the exam has also been reduced to 105 minutes, or 1 hour and 45 minutes, down from the previous 2-hour timeframe.

Students seeking admission to Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country will be able to apply through CUET (PG).