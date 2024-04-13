CUET PG 2024 Result OUT At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

CUET PG 2024: The results for CUET PG 2024 have been officially announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. This entrance test, aimed at postgraduate admissions, caters to 76 central and state universities, nine government institutions, and 105 private and deemed universities. Valid for the academic year 2024-25, CUET PG 2024 scores will play a pivotal role in the admission process. It's noteworthy that the NTA has stated no provision for result re-evaluation or re-checking.

CUET PG 2024 Result: Direct Link

Alongside the declaration of results, the NTA has also released the list of subject-wise toppers on the official website. The next steps in the admission process will be managed by the respective universities offering the programs.

CUET PG Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official CUET PG website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

- Click on the ‘CUET PG Result 2024’ link

- Enter the CUET PG registration number, date of birth, security code, and click submit

- The CUET PG 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

The CUET exam was conducted in multiple shifts over 19 days by the NTA. Raw marks obtained by candidates across all shifts will be converted to NTA scores, which will be the basis for university admissions. The CUET PG scorecard will feature the NTA score of the subjects attempted, crucial for the counseling process at universities.

A significant turnout of 7,68,414 students registered for CUET PG 2024, with 5,77,400 appearing for the exam. The exam took place from March 11 to 28 across 572 centers in 262 cities nationwide, including international locations like Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar. The highest number of candidates appeared for MBA, followed by LLB and computer science.

The exam was conducted in English and Hindi for humanities, sciences, and common papers (76). Language papers were administered in their respective languages, while MTech papers were in English only (13). Acharya papers (27) were in Sanskrit, with a few subjects available in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit.