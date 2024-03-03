CUET PG Exam City Slip 2024 To Be Released Tomorrow At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Steps To Download

CUET 2024: The CUET PG 2024 examination is slated to commence on March 11, covering a broad spectrum of 157 subjects and catering to an impressive cohort of 4,62,589 registered candidates. This highly anticipated examination, facilitated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will unfold across 7,68,389 tests, marking a significant academic event. Candidates preparing for the CUET PG examination are reminded of the imperative need to bring their CUET PG admit card to the designated exam venue. The NTA is set to release the CUET PG exam city slip on March 4. Aspiring examinees can easily access this crucial document by inputting their NTA CUET application number, password, and a captcha or security code. The exam city slip serves as a pivotal piece of information, guiding candidates to their respective examination centers.

The CUET PG examination is structured across three shifts, ensuring comprehensive coverage throughout the day. The first shift is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, followed by the second shift from 12:45 PM to 02:30 PM, and concluding with the third shift from 04:30 PM to 06:15 PM. Candidates are advised to adhere to their designated time slots diligently to facilitate a smooth examination process.

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

- Visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

- Open the CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip download link.

- Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

- Download the exam city slip.

The NTA emphasizes that the CUET PG 2024 examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT), underscoring the necessity for candidates to be familiar with the CBT format. This method requires candidates to engage with a computer terminal assigned to them based on their Roll number and Admit card. Detailed instructions will be provided upon logging in, offering guidance throughout the examination. Additionally, candidates have the flexibility to modify and edit their answers during the examination, enhancing the overall experience.

As the countdown to the CUET PG 2024 examination begins, candidates are encouraged to stay informed and follow the prescribed guidelines to ensure a seamless and successful examination process.