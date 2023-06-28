CUET UG 2023 Answer Key To Be Released Soon At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: The Common University Entrance Test answer key will be released soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The CUET UG 2023 Answer key will soon be issued for lakhs of students. Candidates who took the exam should know that the tentative answer key will be released first. They will be given the opportunity to file their objections. The final answer key and result will be prepared based on contestant objections.

The exact release date of the answer key has not been confirmed yet. On the other hand, the UGC Chairman has confirmed that the CUET UG 2023 Answer key will be available soon.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to download the official answer key here

1. Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, go to the answer key tab.

3. In the next step, they should enter their application number, date of birth and log in.

4. CUET 2023 Answer key will appear on screen.

5. Go through the same and download it.

6. Take its printout for future reference

The entrance exam was held over several shifts and days. The NTA is expected to publish answer keys for all days and shifts at the same time. Candidates will have to pay a fee to file objections to the answer key. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website in order to stay up to date.