CUET UG 2023: NTA CUET Result To Be OUT On This Date At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Cut Off, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023), and now the candidates are awaiting the result. If the reports are to be believed, the result is expected to be announced on July 12. Once the CUET UG 2023 result is declared, it will be announced on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The Common University Entrance Test answer key is already out. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can download the provisional answer key through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. National Testing Agency conducted the CUET (UG)- 2023 from May 21 to June 23, 2023 in nine phases in 387 cities across the country and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Here's How To Check Scores

- Visit the official website of CUET in order to check the results of CUET 2023, which is cuet.samarth.ac.in

- Click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.

- Enter the following details to log in: Application number and Password.

- Candidate can view and download the CUET UG 2023 results.

- Candidates are suggested to take a printout of the result scorecard for future purposes.

Students should be aware that, in accordance with the information bulletin, the record of the CUET UG result will be kept on file for up to 90 days following the date of the result declaration.

CUET UG Cut Off 2023: Determining Admission Eligibility

The CUET cutoff for different courses in 2023 varies based on categories. For instance, the expected cutoff for MA English ranges from 2.5 to 4.5 for the UR category, while for M.Sc. Chemistry, it ranges from -1.5 to -3.5. These cutoff scores determine eligibility for admission into various programs offered by participating Central Universities.

The testing organisation will provide the tentative CUET 2023 answer key as soon as the UG entrance exam is finished. Candidates will have a set amount of time to express objections to the key. After the subject matter experts have reviewed the questions, the final solution key will be created. The final answer key uploaded by the NTA will serve as the basis for the CUET UG 2023 results.

Candidates must download the CUET scorecard 2023 because it is a crucial document that must be submitted during the admissions process. The universities will release their own merit lists that take the NTA CUET score into consideration.