CUET UG 2023 Registration Ends Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Details Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency has reopened the CUET 2023 application portal for candidates. Those who intend to apply for the CUET UG exam should visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates have until 11:59 p.m. tonight to submit their CUET applications, according to the official notification. Candidates must verify that they have included the application fee when submitting their applications. As per the official exam calendar, CUET 2023 exam for UG Admissions will be from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. The exam city slip for CUET UG will be released on April 30, 2023.

UG 2023 CUET Registration commenced on February 9, 2023, and candidates had until March 12, 2023 to submit their applications. However, CUET and UGC have extended the application deadline till March 30, 2023.

CUET UG 2023: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to Sign in or Register

Enter your credentials to log in

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

