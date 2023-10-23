CUET UG 2024 Exam Date: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Registration Date And More Here

CUET UG 2024: The examination dates for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduates (CUET UG 2024) have been officially announced, scheduled to take place between May 15 and May 31, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be organizing the third edition of the CUET exam for undergraduate admissions to central universities and other participating institutions. Although the registration details for CUET UG 2024 have not been released yet, aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, where the application forms will be made available.

Prospective candidates, especially those preparing for the Class 12 board exams in 2024, are required to participate in the CUET UG exam to be considered eligible for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central and state universities.

CUET UG 2024: Syllabus

In all subjects, candidates have to attempt any 40 questions out of 50. This is inapplicable for a general test where 50 questions have to be answered out of 60.

Language- Reading comprehension based on different types of passages- Literary Aptitude, Vocabulary, Factual, Literary, and Narrative.

Domain Subject- Class 12 syllabus

General Test- Logical and Analytical Reasoning, General Mental Ability, Quantitative Reasoning - Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, statistics, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Numerical Ability,

CUET UG 2023: Exam Details

CUET UG 2023 witnessed the participation of 15 lakh students, making it the second-largest national-level entrance exam after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). A total of 249 universities offer admissions to UG courses through CUET UG 2024. Last year, candidates applied for 64,35,144 unique combinations of subjects, with the exam consisting of 2,305 question papers containing a total of 1,48,520 questions. The examination is conducted in 13 languages, namely English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.