CUET UG 2024 Registration Begins At exams.nta.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration link for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) exams. Candidates can apply on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The exams will take place from March 11 to March 28 online across India. CUET (UG)-2024 will also be held in 24 cities outside India for foreign, OCI, and NRI candidates.

Examinations will be held for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates, who will be given 7,68,389 tests. Candidates could choose up to four test papers/subjects. These candidates must consult the websites of the relevant universities/institutions/organizations to learn about their policies regarding quotas, categories, relaxations, reservations, qualifications, subject combinations, preferences, and so on.

CUET UG 2024: Here’s how to apply

1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

2. On the homepage, pick login and enter your details.

3. Fill out the application form and upload all relevant documents.

4. Pay the fees and submit the form.

5. Download and print out.

CUET UG 2024: Exam Pattern

The CUET 2024 exam structure consists of three major sections: languages, domains, and general tests. The language segment is further divided into two subsections: 1A and 1B. Section 1A requires students to select a language from a pool of 13 languages and mark 40 out of 50 questions in 45 minutes. The following subsection broadens the selection to include 20 languages.

CUET UG 2024 will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities and other collaborating institutions. It is the country's second-largest admission test (after NEET), with over 10 lakh registrants each year. The CUET (UG) - 2024 is offered in 380 places, including 26 outside India. Candidates are advised to review the bulletin before applying.