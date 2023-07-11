CUET UG Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will soon issue the CUET Result 2023 UG results. The results are expected to be released this week, according to the latest reports, but the NTA has not yet specified the date and time. Students will be able to download the software once it is available via the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG results have yet to be revealed, however the answer key for the exam was issued on June 28, 2023, and the deadline to raise objections was June 30, 2023, but the UGC Chairman extended the deadline to July 1, 2023.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable cost of Rs.200 each question challenged. The final answer key will be generated based on the objections submitted, and the result will be announced based on the final key. The cut off for each category will be prepared and announced alongside the results.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Go to the result page, enter roll number and date of birth and login.

Check your result and download the CUET UG scorecard.

Approximately 1.9 lakh unique students registered for the CUET UG Exam. According to reports, CUET results will be released on June 15, 2023, although students are encouraged to wait for official confirmation.

Students who pass the CUET UG Exam will be invited to participate in the CUET counselling procedure. Only once the results and cut off are declared will university counselling begin.