Delhi University exams 2021: New date for final year semester exams declared, check latest update

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has postponed final-year/annual exams to June 7 which were earlier scheduled to begin on June 1. The new date sheet will be released soon and posted on the University website. The final year exams will likely be held in online mode.

The varsity on its Twitter handle posted the following notification.

Final year semester Exams @UnivofDelhi to be commenced from 7th June 2021.

Read notification here below... pic.twitter.com/i1KpigV69G — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 20, 2021

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from 1st June, 2021 are hereby postponed and same shall start from 7th June, 2021. Accordingly, all the Date sheets released for commencement of examinations from 15th May, 2021 are hereby withdrawn,” the notice said.

Students are advised to keep a track of updates on the Delhi University website. The students can check the official notice on the DU website du.ac.in.

Earlier the DU had postponed the UG and PG final-year exams scheduled to begin in mid-May amid surging COVID-19 cases across the country.