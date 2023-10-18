Do You Have A Passion For Thriller Writing? Author Ajit Menon Brings You Opportunity To Win Rs 25,000

If you have a passion for writing and that too for stories based on real-life spy thrillers, you can now stand a chance to win Rs 25,000 as well as getting your story published. The opportunity is brought to you by author Ajit Menon who feels that India has the potential to become the literary hub of the world. "Imagine if even 2% of our population took to writing, we would have almost 3 crore writers. We would have content for the entire world," said Ajit.

Ajit is known for his unique style of writing, which he puts under a new category called, 'Real Reel' books, where the stories he writes are inspired by 'real' life incidents and the narration is like watching a 'film reel'. Ajit was enjoying a well-paying cushy corporate job when Ajit found his calling in writing. Today, he is rated in the 'Top 12 inspiring writers of 2023'.

Ajit is now encouraging more Indians to start writing and has launched the first-of-its-kind story writing contest called the 'Write Street Project' where he invites short 'Spy thriller' stories. The top ten best writers will be rewarded and their stories published, thus recognizing them as published authors. This year the genre for the Write Street Project is 'Spy Verse' and the stories are being written under one title called, "Behind Enemy Lines.

The Write Street project is the first-of-its-kind story writing contest where he is inviting people to send in short 4000-5000 words 'Indian Spy thriller' stories based on real incidents. The stories will be read and screened by an eminent jury and the top ten best stories will be selected. The top ten writers will be rewarded with Rs 25000 each. Not only will they be rewarded but their stories will be published in the first Volume called "An Anthology of Indian Spy Verse" brought by The Panthers Ghosts and The Stories People, who are helping Ajit Menon facilitate this contest.

The jury selected for shortlisting are Anil Verma - Bollywood Lyricist and Screenplay writer; Raisha Lalwani- Well-known Author; Retd Group Captain Anupam Banerjee - Kargil war hero, Lt. Dr Rita Gangwani - Coach and mentor International Beauty Pageant, Vineetha Jerath - Author and Editor 'Suburb' and Ajit Menon.