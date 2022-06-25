Educating students for success in a changing world

The world which has turned into a global village through the Internet has completely changed the world of education as well. Now instead of getting degrees, students are looking for a course after 12th, which can give them good employment as soon as possible and their career can grow in a better direction. In today's date, there are many such diploma and certificate courses available after 12th, which are in demand all over the world. But liking a course and joining and completing it successfully are two different things. The biggest obstacle in front of the students in such professional courses is the hefty fees of the institutes, which often becomes difficult for the students to afford.

Dr. Tapan Kumar Rautaray, chairman of the world's leading distance education center 'World Peace Institute of United Nations' (WPIUN) in India, says that if a student has to do a diploma or certificate course from a private institution in the country, then for that Hefty fees have to be paid. Such institutes charge a hefty fee of two to 2.5 lakh rupees for a course of just six months. It is difficult for everyone to afford such a high fee. The best solution to this problem is the choice of distance learning, through which all kinds of national and international courses can be done at very low fees and good jobs can be achieved in the country and abroad. Many digital institutes like WPIUN are offering all such courses through online distance learning at very nominal fees which are internationally recognized. The method of teaching these courses is not only modern and scientific, but also convenient. This saves the time as well as money of the students. Online distance learning is also bringing international quality to professional courses and making it easier for the youth to access them. Dr. Tapan Kumar Rautaray explains that under WPIUN there are certificate and diploma courses in various fields like Business Management, Banking and Finance, Accounting, Healthcare, Computer Applications, Journalism, Corporate Law and Teacher Training, Nursing, Journalism, Marketing, Retail and Hospitality. A wide range of are provided.

WPIUN also offers a variety of scholarships in the form of grants to encourage students.

Dr. Tapan Kumar says that the aim of WPIUN is to provide an unprecedented learning experience to the students. For which the institute has a esteemed faculty of Teaching Professionals having wide knowledge and vast experience in their field. The Institute's effective computer-based examination and virtual classroom facilities facilitate learning by bridging the gap between learners and teachers. Students are provided with the facility of computer-based assignment submission, computer-based exam scheduling, doubt clarification, personal assistance and counseling sessions. To help the students, useful study materials are provided, designed by a team of respected industry professionals.

Tapn kumar Rautaray came from Bhuvneshwar, Odisha and with their hard work he build himself he has running different organisation in the favour of social worker also in teaching sector. he own WHRPC, an international organization dedicated to the protection of human rights, awarding those people who are working silently to uphold and protect the rights of the world, society and common people. WHRPC unites individuals, educators, organizations and government bodies to adopt and promote human rights. Tapan Kumar Rautaray believes that Being successsful doen't require one to be exceptionally talented. It is just a matter of attitiude. this is his secret of success. (Written by- Dr. Tapan Kumar Rautaray)

