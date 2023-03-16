GATE 2023 Result: Candidates Not Able To Access Result Page On Official Website; Floods Twitter With Hilarious Memes

Gate 2023 Result: The GATE result for 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 result will be available at gate.iitk.ac.in in 2023. Candidates must enter their login information at the login page, including their enrollment id and password, in order to download the GATE 2023 exam result. However, the website of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 result is not responding. As per IIT Kanpur PRO Girish Pant, the GATE 2023 result is out but there are some server issues and the administration is sorting them out.

The PRO said that they are attempting to fix the issue and that there is a strain on the server. Due to their inability to view their GATE 2023 results, candidates vented on social media. On February 4, 5, 12, and 13, 2023, two shifts of the GATE 2023 exam were administered for 82 different paper combinations. Candidates have reported seeing "server difficulties" and "502 errors" in the GATE 2023 result login window, respectively. A contender posted a request on social media to address the server problems since he has to get ready for the subsequent run.

GATE 2023 Result: Twitter Floods With Hilarious Memes

GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores; based on which the results are declared.

According to the GATE 2023 paper design, the objective-type question paper contained three different question types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and questions with numerical answers (NATs). Negative marks have been deducted for each incorrect response in an MCQ, although there were none for incorrect responses in MSQs or NATs. The General Aptitude (GA) portion of each GATE 2023 paper is common to all papers and carries 15 marks, with the remaining 90 marks covering the pertinent subject (85 marks).