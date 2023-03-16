GATE 2023 Result OUT: Check List Of India’s Top IITs, NIT's That Offer Admission Based On GATE Scores

Gate 2023 Result: The GATE result for 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 result is available at gate.iitk.ac.in in 2023 and the direct link for the same is provided below. Candidates must enter their login information at the login page, including their enrollment id and password, in order to download the GATE 2023 exam result. Candidates who appeared in IITK GATE 2023 exam will have to key in their registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE results 2023 from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login. This year, the institute conducted the GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023 in two shifts for 82 combinations of papers.

GATE 2023 Result: List of IITs and IISc which will grant admission based on GATE score

— IISc Bangalore

— IIT Madras

— IIT Bombay

— IIT Tirupati

— IIT Kharagpur

— IIT Kanpur

— IIT Delhi

— IIT Hyderabad

— IIT (BHU) Varanasi

— IIT Roorkee

— IIT Guwahati

— IIT Indore

— IIT Dhanbad

— IIT Mandi

— IIT Ropar

— IIT Goa

— IIT Bhubaneswar

— IIT Patna

— IIT Jodhpur

— IIT Jammu

— IIT Bhilai

— IIT Palakkad

GATE 2023 Result: List of NITs that will grant admission based on GATE score

- Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

- Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur

- Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

- Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

- National Institute of Technology, Agartala

- National Institute of Technology, Calicut

- National Institute of Technology, Delhi

- National Institute of Technology, Durgapur

- National Institute of Technology, Goa

- National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur

- National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

- National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya

- National Institute of Technology, Nagaland

- National Institute of Technology, Patna

- National Institute of Technology, Puducherry

- National Institute of Technology, Raipur

- National Institute of Technology, Sikkim

- National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh

- National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

- National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

- National Institute of Technology, Manipur

- National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

- National Institute of Technology, Silchar

- National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

- National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, etc.

GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores; based on which the results are declared.

According to the GATE 2023 paper design, the objective-type question paper contained three different question types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and questions with numerical answers (NATs). Negative marks have been deducted for each incorrect response in an MCQ, although there were none for incorrect responses in MSQs or NATs. The General Aptitude (GA) portion of each GATE 2023 paper is common to all papers and carries 15 marks, with the remaining 90 marks covering the pertinent subject (85 marks).