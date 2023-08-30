trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655408
GATE 2024 Registration Begins Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

GATE 2024: Candidates who intend to take the GATE exam in February 2024 can apply at gate2024.iisc.ac.in as soon as the link is accessible, scroll down for more details.

Aug 30, 2023
GATE 2024: The deadline for GATE 2024 registration is today, August 30. The GATE 2024 examination will be administered by the Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru, and registration will start on August 30. As soon as the link is activated, candidates who wish to sit for the GATE exam in February 2024 may apply on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. 

The GATE 2024 requires applicants to have finished a degree program in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, or the arts. The GATE 2024 two-paper combination has been updated by IISc Banglore this year, and a new paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) has been introduced.

GATE 2024: Steps to apply here


Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in
Step 2: Register yourself by clicking the link for ONLINE REGISTRATION on the homepage.
Step 3: Return to the homepage and select "FILL APPLICATION FORM" before logging in.
Step 4: Complete the GATE application form 2024 and upload the required documentation.
Step 5: Complete the online application cost payment.
Step 6: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for later use.

The General Aptitude and Core Discipline sections of the GATE 2024 exam are weighted 15% and 85%, respectively.

