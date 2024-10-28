GATE Mock Test 2025 Links Activated At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Steps To Appear Here

GATE Mock Test 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has activated the GATE 2025 mock test links. Candidates preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can access and take the mock tests through the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. “Click on the name of the test paper or its code to open the mock test link in a new tab or window. The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2025 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2025 computer-based test,” reads the official website. Each GATE test paper is worth 100 marks. Every test paper includes a General Aptitude section worth 15 marks, with the remaining 85 marks assigned to the specific subject selected by the candidate. The GATE 2025 scorecard will be valid for a period of three years from the date the results are announced.

GATE 2025 will feature 30 exam papers, and candidates can select one or two test papers from approved combinations. The exam will last for three hours, and the GATE score will remain valid for three years from the date of result declaration. The exam will include three question types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be assessed on their skills in Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.

GATE 2025 Mock Test: Here’s how to appear

Visit the official IIT GATE website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2025 mock test links available on the homepage.

A new page will open, displaying the links for each test paper.

Select the desired link, and a new page will appear.

Enter the required details and click submit.

The mock test will be displayed.

Complete the test and submit it.

Download and print the result page for future reference.

GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should confirm they meet the eligibility requirements for GATE 2025 before applying. Those eligible include individuals in the third year or higher of any undergraduate degree program, or those who have completed a government-recognized degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities. These candidates are permitted to take the GATE exam.

GATE 2025: Negative Marking

For a 1-mark multiple-choice question (MCQ), 1/3 of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 of a mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. There will be a total of 30 test papers, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Candidates are permitted to appear for either one or two test papers.