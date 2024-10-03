GATE Registration 2025 Ends Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

GATE Registration 2025: The last date for GATE 2025 registration is today, October 3. IIT Roorkee has extended the application process (without late fee) until 11:59 pm. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in. As per the notification, GATE 2025 applications must be submitted online, and each candidate is allowed to fill out only one application form. If a candidate wishes to appear for a second paper (from the two-paper combination), they can add the respective paper to their existing application. IIT Roorkee has cautioned that in the event of multiple applications, only one will be accepted, and the remaining ones will be rejected without any refund of the paid fees.

The GATE 2025 exams are scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, with two shifts each day. The forenoon shift runs from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates should note that the GATE 2025 scorecard will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.According to the IIT Roorkee notification, GATE 2025 will feature 30 exam papers, conducted entirely in English and in an objective format. Candidates can opt for one or two test papers from the allowed combinations. The exam will last for 3 hours, and the GATE score will be valid for three years from the date the results are announced.

GATE 2025 Registration: Steps to apply here

Visit the official GATE 2025 website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Complete the registration by providing the required details.

Log in with your registered credentials.

Fill out the GATE 2025 application form and upload all necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and proceed.

Save the confirmation and print a hard copy for future reference.

As per the notification, candidates in their 3rd year or higher of any undergraduate degree program, or those who have completed a government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible for GATE 2025. The registration with a late fee is open until October 7. The application fee is Rs 900 for female/SC/ST/PwD candidates and Rs 1800 for others. A late fee of INR 500 will apply for registrations made after October 3.