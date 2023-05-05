Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE Class 12 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At gbshse.in- Check Time And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBHSE) will declare the result for the Higher Secondary School Certificate(HSSC) Public Examination tomorrow, May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM. The Goa HSSC Result 2023 will be declared at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. All those students who have appeared for the board examination will be able to download the Goa HSSC result by visiting the official website at gbshse.in.

Goa 12th Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website at gbshse.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the recent announcements section

- Then click on the 'Goa Board 12th Result 2023' link.

- Fill out the captcha and enter the seat number or roll number

- Post submitting the details, Goa Board SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

- Go through the details and download it

- Take its printout for future reference

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Exam Date

The Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. This year a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Last Year's Pass Percentage

In 2022, the HSSC results was announced on May 21. The Goa HSSC examination was taken by 18,201 students out of which 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates. The overall pass percentage was 92.66%.