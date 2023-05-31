GSEB HSC Result 2023 On gseb.org, Here's How To Download Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts Commerce Scorecards Via SMS, WhatsApp & DigiLocker

GSEB HSC Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GSEB Class 12th Result 2023 for General and Commerce streams today on the official website - gseb.org. Once released students waiting for Gujarat Board Class 12th Result will be able to download their scorecards from the official website follwing the simple steps given below

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Here's How To Download Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- GSEB HSC Arts Result 2023 Or GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your GSEB HSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

However, if the students are not able to download their GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website then they can access their Gujarat Board Scorecards for General and Commerce streams via SMS, WhatsApp and DigiLocker

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Here’s How To Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type an SMS in the following format: SSCSeatNumber.

Step 4: Send it to 56263 and your GSEB HSC Result 2023 will be received on the phone

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app and log in using your Security PIN.

Step 2: Now tap on the Gujarat Board Option and then further select the SSC Result 2023.

Step 3: Enter the Seat Number or Name or other required details and then tap on the search button.

Step 4: You can see the marksheet on this page which you can save in the App for further use.

GSEB Board Class 12th Result 2023: Steps to check Results via Whatsapp

Step 1: Save the 6357300971 number on your phone as GSEB contact

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone

Step 3: Open the GSEB chat box

Step 4: Type your board seat number and click on send

Step 5: Your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet appears on the screen