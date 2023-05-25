gseb.org GSEB SSC Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed, Here's How To Download Gujarat Board Class 10th Scorecards Via WhatsApp, SMS And DigiLocker

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Declared: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023. Students can now check and download their GSEB SSC Result 2023 from the official website gseb.org following the simple steps given below or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download GSEB 10th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- GSEB SSC Result 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Gujarat Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

However, if students are unable to access their results on the offiical website then they can check their Gujarat Board 10th Results via SMS, DigiLocker and Whatsapp.

GSBE SSC Result 2023 On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp on your mobile phone

Step 2: Now open chat with the number 6357300971

Step 3: Now send your seat number on the above-mentioned contact

Step 4: Check your Gujarat SSC Result 2023 received on your WhatsApp

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 Via SMS

Step 1: Type GJ Type GJ10 <Space> Seat number

Step 2: Now send the SMS to 58888111

Step 3: Check your GSEB SSC Result 2023 received on phone\

GSEB 10th Result 2023 On DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app and log in using your Security PIN.

Step 2: Now tap on the Gujarat Board Option and then further select the SSC Result 2023.

Step 3: Enter the Seat Number or Name or other required details and then tap on the search button.

Step 4: You can see the marksheet on this page which you can save in the App for further use