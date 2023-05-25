topStoriesenglish2612996
GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared At 8 AM On gseb.org, Here’s How To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Around 9.56 lakh students registered for Class 10 exams, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

GSEB SSC Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) will release the results of Class 10 2023 SSC board exams on May 25 at 8 a.m. Students can view the results at gseb.org, the official website. The examinations were held this year between March 14 and March 28. Around 9.56 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exams, with 101 prison convicts taking the SSC Class 10 exam as well.

To avoid delays caused by heavy traffic on websites, students will be able to view their GSEB 10th class result 2022 via SMS or mobile service app Digi locker.

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Here’s How To Check Via SMS

  • Type an SMS in the following format: SSCSeatNumber.
  • Open SMS application on your mobile phone.
  • Send it to 56263.
  • GSEB SSC Result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number'
  • Save the GSEB 10th Result 2023 for future references.

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Here's how to check via Digilocker

  • Download the Digilocker app and log in using your Security PIN.
  • Now tap on the Gujarat Board Option and then further select the SSC Result 2023.
  • Enter the Seat Number or Name or other required details and then tap on the search button.
  • You can see the marksheet on this page which you can save in the App for further use.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 65.18 percent, with 59.92 percent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 percent of girls passing the GSEB SSC exams.

