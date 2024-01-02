GUJCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At gujcet.gseb.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

GUJCET 2024: GUJCET registration opens today, January 2 at the official website. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the GUJCET notification 2024, accepting applications until January 16, 2024. Aspiring students seeking UG admissions in Engineering and Pharmacy courses can apply through the official website gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates must be domiciled in Gujarat, having completed or currently pursuing Class 12. It is recommended to review the detailed eligibility criteria before applying. Successful GUJCET candidates gain admission to B.Tech/B.E, B.Pharm, and Diploma in Pharmacy courses in top Gujarat colleges.

GUJCET 2024: Important Dates

Release of GUJCET 2024 Notification Jan-24 GUJCET 2024 Registration start date January 2nd GATE 2024 Registration last date January 16th GUJCET 2024 Admit Card date Expected in 3rd week of March 2024 GUJCET 2024 Exam Date 31st March 2024

GUJCET 2024 Registration: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official website-- gujcet.gseb.org

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the application link

3. Fill in the form and upload the documents

4. Pay the fees and submit the form

5. Download and take a print out for the future references

The GUJCET 2024 question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. The total marks for GUJCET 2024 are 120. GSEB has scheduled the GUJCET 2024 exam to take place on March 31, 2023.